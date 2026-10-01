“It’s available in the two most important colors ever – Gothic Black and Ultra Pink”: The hottest bass gear of the month, including the smallest signature bass money can buy

September was a big month for 6-string signature basses, with Mayones teaming up with Henrik Linder of Dirty Loops and Dingwall joining forces with Archspire’s Jared Smith. Because apparently, four strings just aren’t enough.

But artist-approved signature models weren’t the only new arrivals. Having spent decades making a name in bass amplification, Ashdown turned its attention to the instruments themselves with the Saint Avant and Saint Artisan bass guitars.

Elsewhere, Aguilar’s new DB 700 carries on the legacy of the renowned DB 751, Guild continues to dig into its vintage heritage with the Starfire Deluxe, while Ampeg offer some much-needed relief to the band load-in.

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

From artist-approved 6-strings to the return of Aguilar’s legendary tube-driven tone, here’s our pick of the best new bass gear from September 2026.

Mayones Cali HL 5 & Cali HL 6

Introducing the Mayones Cali HL 6 | Henrik Linder Signature mini bass - YouTube Watch On

Henrik Linder has never been interested in playing bass by the rules – and his new Mayones signature model takes that approach to an entirely different level.

The Swedish virtuoso has teamed up with the Polish guitar and bass builder for the Cali HL 5 and Cali HL 6, taking Mayones’ compact Cali platform and transforming it into something that sits somewhere between a bass and a guitar.

(Image credit: Mayones)

The original Cali 4 and Cali 5 were designed as compact travel basses, with Mayones developing the instruments as a way to put high-grade tonewood left over from its full-sized instruments to good use. But once Linder got his hands on one, he saw considerably more potential in the diminutive design, asking Mayones, “Hey, can you make a 6-string version too?”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Available as 5- and 6-string models, both feature an ash top, a dual-humbucker pickup configuration, series/parallel switch and custom bridge string spacing.

According to Mayones, they’re available in the “two most important colors ever”: Gothic Black Matt and Ultra Pink.

Dingwall Jared Smith Signature

Introducing the NEW Jared Smith Signature Model - YouTube Watch On

Built for the relentless precision and extreme low-end of Archspire bassist Jared Smith, Dingwall’s latest signature model delivers a stripped-back, performance-focused design made for modern metal.

Features include a single FD3n bridge pickup, custom pickup ramp and Darkglass preamp – all built to handle Archspire’s relentless attack and extreme low-end. Available in any color, as long as it’s … oh, you know.

(Image credit: Dingwall Guitars)

“I wanted to create exactly the instrument I need and reduce the options I never use,” says Smith. “It has a slimmer neck that’s amazing for fast playing, and I love the focused, pissed-off tone I can get out of a solo bridge pickup.”

Ashdown Engineering Saint Avant & Saint Artisan

(Image credit: Ashdown Engineering)

It’s been almost 30 years since Ashdown Engineering first arrived on the scene, and in that relatively short time the UK-based company has established itself as a big name in the world of bass amplification.

More recently, Ashdown has taken its expertise into bass guitars with the launch of the Saint Series, which is now expanding with two lines that take the original concept in distinctly different directions: the Saint Avant and the Saint Artisan.



The Avant’s defining feature is its multi-scale design, which helps optimise string tension across the fretboard. The Saint Artisan, meanwhile, heads in a more traditional direction, pairing familiar styling with some seriously striking finishes.

There are five to choose from: Verdigris Green, Aegean Blue, Obsidian Black, Amethyst Purple and Cardinal Red.

Fender Lee Sklar Precision Bass

The Lee Sklar Precision Bass | Artist Signature Series | Fender - YouTube Watch On

A recreation of Lee Sklar’s own tried-and-tested P-Bass, the session legend’s new Fender signature model pairs Dual EMG active pickups with a slim 1962 Jazz Bass “C”-shaped neck and mandolin frets. It’s also equipped with a Hipshot BT-3 Bass Xtender and Badass II bridge, providing the low-end tuning flexibility that has become a key part of Sklar’s setup.

The alder body is finished in satin Heirloom nitro lacquer, recreating the naturally worn appearance of Sklar’s original bass.

“We put a lot of time, detail, and care into every part of this bass,” said Sklar. “From the pickups and electronics to the feel and response of the instrument, to make sure it captured what I love about this guitar.”

Spector NS Icon Neck-Through Series

Introducing the Spector Icon NS Neck Through - YouTube Watch On

It’s been a year since Spector introduced the Icon NS Bolt On series, bringing the brand’s unmistakable formula to a new generation of players.

Now, the Icon NS Neck Through models complete the lineup, adding Spector’s signature neck-through construction into the mix.

Designed by the Spector Custom Shop, the new models feature the brand’s familiar curved body shape, custom neck carve, crown inlays, and Aguilar DCB pickups paired with an OBP-2 preamp.

(Image credit: Spector)

Topped with quilted maple and with four available gloss finishes, the Icon NS Series will set you back the best part of 2,000 greenbacks, but you can appreciate every one of them in the frankly jaw-dropping wood and hear them in the tone circuit.

Guild Starfire Deluxe

Guild has expanded its Newark St. Collection with a selection of new models, including the Starfire Deluxe bass – a name with serious vintage credentials and the one-time choice of axe for Jefferson Airplane’s Jack Casady among others.

“The Starfire Deluxe guitars and the Starfire Deluxe bass are reimagined versions of some of our most iconic electric instruments,” said Product Manager Nick Beach. “They honor our ’60s-era legacy of exceptional quality and vibe while also adding contemporary touches that are more relevant to today’s players.”

(Image credit: Guild)

At the heart of the Starfire Deluxe are a pair of Guild BS-1 BiSonic single-coil pickups, each with its own volume and tone controls. A three-way toggle handles pickup selection, while a master volume provides overall level control.

The hardware keeps the vintage-inspired theme going, with Grover Vintage Bass open-gear tuners and a Guild adjustable bass bridge fitted with rosewood saddles. It’s available in two finishes: Teal the Deal and Sweet Tea.

Aguilar DB 700 Hybrid Bass Amp

Introducing the DB 700 Hybrid Amplifier - YouTube Watch On

Over the past few decades Aguilar bass amps have appeared on some of the world’s biggest stages, perhaps none more so than the hybrid DB 751. The DB 700 has been designed to continue that legacy.

“Driven by two 12AX7 preamp tubes, the front end uses the architecture of the DB 751 to preserve its signature harmonic richness and tonal detail,” says Aguilar.

“The amplifier delivers 700 watts of continuous power into a minimum load of 2.67 ohms via dual Speakon speaker outputs, providing immense clean headroom and compatibility with a wide range of cabinet configurations.”

(Image credit: Aguilar)

Connectivity is equally impressive, with dual XLR outputs, an effects loop, aux input and headphone output. The DB 700 also brings Aguilar’s Cabinet Suite into the picture, with USB-C connectivity allowing you to load cabinet IRs for greater control over your rig sound.

Cort Guitars Retro 304

(Image credit: Cort)

The Cort Retro 304 will sure be appreciated by small-handed and small-bodied players for its short-scale length and uncomplicated controls. The body is solid alder, finished in high-gloss Candy Apple Red or Seafoam Green. For electronics, Cort has fitted its Voiced Tone VTB-TB passive humbucker.

“This passive humbucker pickup is specifically voiced to avoid a generic sound, instead offering a deliberate vintage character that emphasizes a defined attack,” says Cort. “To keep the player’s focus on performance rather than complex signal management, the control layout is intentionally minimal, featuring a single volume knob and a single tone knob.”

While it may struggle to compete with some other basses on this list in terms of tonal versatility, at least you can carry it upstairs without doing your back in.

EBS Session 110

(Image credit: EBS)

The medium-powered solid-state combo has long been one of the most popular amp formats in everybody’s local guitar store. And this portable combo from Swedish amp experts EBS promises superior dynamics and tone.

“The sound is built around the optimized interaction between a brand-new powerful EQ section, selected speaker, tweeter, and back-ported cabinet,” EBS writes. “Together, they deliver a deep, balanced bass response that lets the instrument’s natural character come through.”

The updated EQ section is DSP-based, featuring shelving Bass and Treble controls alongside a variable Mid-frequency control. EBS has also included its Character filter, which provides a preset voicing with a +6dB bass boost, -4.5dB mid scoop and +4.5dB treble boost.

(Image credit: EBS)

Connectivity is equally well covered, with Bluetooth audio streaming, a headphone output and a balanced XLR line out featuring ground lift and pre/post-EQ switching.

Finally, the combo allows you to tilt it back at an angle to further project the sound from the speakers, or help you hear a bit more of what you’re doing if you’re standing right next to it.

Ampeg Venture VB-212

(Image credit: Ampeg)

Ah, the Ampeg bass cab. Heavy and hefty, it’s traditionally built for players who don’t mind a bit of back-breaking load-in.

The latest Venture VB-212 takes a rather more portable approach. Weighing in at just 40 pounds, the 2x12 cabinet handles 500 watts RMS, making it a serious option for bassists who want plenty of punch without needing a chiropractor.

It features two custom-voiced 12-inch Lavoce neodymium woofers, paired with a variable high-frequency driver with a three-way attenuator.

And if the modern black covering isn’t quite your thing, Ampeg offers the VB-212 PF Grille Assembly Accessory, allowing you to give the cab a Portaflex-style makeover and a healthy dose of old-school Ampeg attitude.