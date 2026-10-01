My favorite headphone amp for guitarists just dropped to its lowest-ever price in Positive Grid's Sparktober sale, along with a budget-friendly FRFR cab

Well, it’s the first of the month, and that can mean only one thing – a slew of new guitar sales to get stuck into. Positive Grid is kicking off autumn with its Sparktober promotional event, offering significant price cuts across its range of smart amplifiers, cabinets, and accessories.

Starting today, October 1, the first wave of discounts is officially live on Positive Grid's site – and while it may be a limited offering right now, we’re expecting more deals to land in the coming days.

Positive Grid: Sparktober Sale

Save big on Positive Grid gear this October! Right now, you can score the ultra-portable Spark Neo Core for just $99 or elevate your live setup with the Spark Cab for only $261.

Leading the charge is the Spark Neo Core headphone amp, which sees a whopping 38% price drop to just $99. Perfect for portable practice, the Neo Core brings Positive Grid's acclaimed tone engine into a wired headphone setup at an unbeatable entry-level price point.

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In our glowing review, we said, “If you’re on a tight budget, then the Positive Grid Spark Neo Core can absolutely replace going the traditional route of a practice amp. The sounds are simply superb, offering an immersive and inspiring playing experience, and with such a vast choice of tones on offer, most guitarists will find something they love here.”

For players looking to boost volume for live gigs or rehearsal spaces, both the Black and Pearl versions of the Spark Cab Pearl are 25% off. You can pick up either finish for $261, saving you a generous $88 off the standard $349 retail price.

These 140-watt powered cabinets integrate seamlessly with the Spark series and other modeling gear. In my 4-star review, I said, “Positive Grid proves once again why they are frontrunners in this space. The Spark Cab is not only a brilliant addition to the rig of existing Spark users, but it's also the ideal unit for modern players looking for a well-made and cost-effective FRFR cab for running their favorite digital modeler or multi-effects pedal.”

Now, the savings don't stop there. Amazon's Big Deals Days are on the horizon, kicking off on October 6, so we’re hoping to see more tasty offers on guitars land around then. Be sure to check our dedicated Prime Day guitar deals hub to see what discounts we uncover from Amazon and beyond.