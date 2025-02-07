“Used for the Cream reunion shows, arguably one of the biggest rock reunion performances of all time”: Jack Bruce’s Gibson EB-1 is going up for a one-time-only public display

The Gibson EB-1 bass guitar that Jack Bruce played during Cream’s reunion shows in 2005 is set to be displayed at the Gibson Garage in London to celebrate the location’s first anniversary.

To mark the occasion, a series of in-store events will take place February 18-24, with exclusive product launches mooted.

Bruce’s iconic four-string, a 1950s Cherry Red violin model, will be on display for four weeks from February 20. The EB-1 was Gibson’s first electric bass build, and this particular example was also used in BMM – Bruce’s power trio with Cream bandmate Ginger Baker and blues guitar legend Gary Moore.

But it’s the Cream reunion shows that took place across four sold-out nights at the Royal Albert Hall in London for which the bass will be best remembered and revered for. Gibson has called that quartet of shows “arguably one of the biggest rock reunion performances of all time”.

It was a historic run worthy of such gushing hyperbole. At the time of the concerts, Bruce spoke to Bass Player magazine and discussed just how special the reunion felt.

“The Royal Albert Hall was incredible,” he said. “I'm always nervous before a show, but this one took my breath away, sent shivers up my spine, the whole bit. Eric said, ‘Okay, you go first, Jack,’ because I was on the far side of the stage however, my legs didn't seem to want to do that!

“But the warmth of the audience was phenomenal, and when we began playing, that was it – no problems.”

The EB-1 will be unveiled during an intimate event entitled 'Jam For Jack' on February 20. The event promises live performances from Mark King, Phil Manzanera, Gary Husband, and plenty more.

The display is in aid of the soon-to-be-established Jack Bruce Foundation, which will support young people facing barriers to accessing music education.

Tickets are available from Gibson, with proceeds going to the Jack Bruce Foundation. A special, currently unspecified bass guitar will also be auctioned during the event.

A statement from the Bruce family reads: “We are very excited to be collaborating with the Gibson Garage Fest to celebrate Jack’s incredible legacy and to aid the new Foundation, with the display and ‘Jam For Jack’.

“It will be wonderful for Jack’s fans to be able to view his iconic EB-1 violin bass in exhibition. This bass guitar has always been on display at the family home, it meant a great deal to him and remains one of our most beloved of Jack’s treasures.”

The Gibson Garage London, the firm’s first flagship store outside of the US, opened in early 2024 with a little help from Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi, and Brian May.

Head to Gibson Garage London for more.