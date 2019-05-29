Blackstar Announces the Fly 3 Def Leppard Mini-Amp

Blackstar has announced the Fly 3 Def Leppard, the newest addition to its FLY 3 series of lightweight 3-watt mini amps. The new model boasts the iconic artwork from the cover of Def Leppard’s 1987 smash album Hysteria as the face of the grille, as well as a customized Def Leppard panel and full color collector’s gift carton.

Features of the Fly 3 Def Leppard include Bluetooth connectivity with ground-breaking sound design, as well as Blackstar’s patented ISF and clean and overdrive channels. Like all Fly 3 models, the Def Leppard is battery- or DC-powered.

“This was Blackstar’s first artist series licensed product and who better than iconic British rock band, Def Leppard?," said Brian Piccolo, Director of Guitar Brands at KORG USA Inc. "Phil Collen has been known to use the ID Core series, so this was a perfect pick to customize the FLY 3 amp."

The Fly 3 Def Leppard will be available in June for $99.99. For more information, head to Blackstar Amps.