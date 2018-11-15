Boss Unveils Two New Nextone Series Amplifiers

Boss has announced two new guitar amps, the 80-watt Nextone-Artist and the 40-watt Nextone-Stage. Both amps, part of Boss’ Nextone Series, combine “classic tube sound and feel with next-generation tonal diversity.”

The two-channel combos boast Boss’s Tube Logic technology, which is designed to deliver “real-deal” sound, feel, and response by reproducing the complex interactive behaviors of tube amps. There’s also four selectable Class AB analog power amp types, providing instant access to the unique characteristics of 6V6, 6L6, EL84, and EL34 output tube sections.

Also on board is Boss’ Nextone Editor, which enables customization of internal amp parameters, including tone stack type, EQ, sag, bias, effects, system settings and more via computer-based editing for Mac or Windows.

Other features include one custom 12-inch speaker, Boost and Tone switches and built-in delay, tremolo and reverb effects; external speaker jacks at 8 ohms and 16 ohms; line, USB, and phones/recording outputs, with three Air Feel mic’d cab settings selectable from the Nextone Editor; and support for direct recording and re-amping via USB.

The respective prices of the Nextone-Artist and the Nextone-Stage have yet to be announced.

For more info, head over to boss.info.