Boss Waza Craft DM-2W Delay Pedal: Analog Delay Is Back, with a Modern Edge

Ever since being discontinued back in 1984, the Boss DM-2 Delay pedal has remained highly sought after by players everywhere for its warm, “bucket brigade” analog delay tone.

Now the DM is back! With Boss's new Waza Craft DM-2W, the coveted stomp has been reborn with switchable sound modes and greater versatility for today’s music styles.

Using 100-percent analog circuitry, the DM-2W’s Standard mode nails the lush sound and 20-300 ms delay range of the original DM-2. Flipping into Custom mode instantly changes the sound character to a cleaner analog tone with over twice the available delay time.

This special-edition Waza Craft pedal delivers the ultimate Boss tone experience, including:

True reproduction of the vintage DM-2 Delay sound

Premium all-analog circuit with BBD (bucket brigade) delay line

Standard mode for authentic DM-2 tone with 20-300 ms delay time

Custom mode provides warm-yet-clear delay sound and over twice the delay time

Expression pedal input for foot control of delay time

Two output jacks allow separate output of delay and direct sounds

Boss five-year warranty.

For more information about the Waza Craft DM-2W, check out the demo video and specs below, and visit its dedicated page on bossus.com.