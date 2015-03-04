Boss Waza Craft DM-2W Delay Pedal: Analog Delay Is Back, with a Modern Edge

Ever since being discontinued back in 1984, the Boss DM-2 Delay pedal has remained highly sought after by players everywhere for its warm, “bucket brigade” analog delay tone.
Now the DM is back! With Boss's new Waza Craft DM-2W, the coveted stomp has been reborn with switchable sound modes and greater versatility for today’s music styles.
Using 100-percent analog circuitry, the DM-2W’s Standard mode nails the lush sound and 20-300 ms delay range of the original DM-2. Flipping into Custom mode instantly changes the sound character to a cleaner analog tone with over twice the available delay time.
This special-edition Waza Craft pedal delivers the ultimate Boss tone experience, including:
- True reproduction of the vintage DM-2 Delay sound
- Premium all-analog circuit with BBD (bucket brigade) delay line
- Standard mode for authentic DM-2 tone with 20-300 ms delay time
- Custom mode provides warm-yet-clear delay sound and over twice the delay time
- Expression pedal input for foot control of delay time
- Two output jacks allow separate output of delay and direct sounds
- Boss five-year warranty.
For more information about the Waza Craft DM-2W, check out the demo video and specs below, and visit its dedicated page on bossus.com.