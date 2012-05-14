Carvin Announces JB200C Jason Becker Tribute Guitar

San Diego-based Carvin Guitars has worked closely with neo-classical metal guitarist and composer Jason Becker to create a new tribute guitar, the JB200C.

For a while, Carvin and Becker had been considering a reissue of the flamed blue guitar made famous in the “kiss” photo, in which Becker is kissing the neck of his Carvin. The original guitar was a DC200 with the custom ST body shape and a flame maple fingerboard and flame maple body top.

The JB200C, which was created by Carvin’s Custom Shop, features an alder body, 4A flame maple body and headstock, flame maple fingerboard, Floyd Rose bridge with locking nut, Sperzel locking tuners, active/passive circuit and Carvin M22SD and M22V pickups.

Carvin has released a video paying tribute to Jason while documenting the making of the JB200C, and you can check it out below.

Becker, who rose to fame in the late '80s on Mike Varney’s Shrapnel Records, teamed up with guitarist Marty Friedman to form Cacophony. Becker joined David Lee Roth's band in the early '90s, appearing on the A Lil’ Ain’t Enough album. Before he could hit the road on the supporting tour, Becker was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He has survived decades longer than doctors had predicted. Although he can't play guitar anymore, Becker continues to compose music and communicate using a customized computer interface.

For more information on the guitar, visit carvin.com.