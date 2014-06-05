Carvin Introduces TL70 Seven-String Guitar

Carvin Guitars has introduced a new seven-string model, the TL70.

The guitar, which you can check out in the photo gallery below, features 25.5-inch-scale, neck-thru construction and is available with a Hipshot-fixed bridge or Floyd Rose tremolo.

You can choose from countless Custom Shop options — including finish, woods, fretboards, radius, fretwire — to build your own dream guitar.

The TL70 is made in San Diego, California, and was designed by Jeff Kiesel.

For more information, visit carvinguitars.com.