Carvin Introduces TL70 Seven-String Guitar

Carvin Guitars has introduced a new seven-string model, the TL70.
The guitar, which you can check out in the photo gallery below, features 25.5-inch-scale, neck-thru construction and is available with a Hipshot-fixed bridge or Floyd Rose tremolo.
You can choose from countless Custom Shop options — including finish, woods, fretboards, radius, fretwire — to build your own dream guitar.
The TL70 is made in San Diego, California, and was designed by Jeff Kiesel.
For more information, visit carvinguitars.com.
