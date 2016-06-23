Charvel Announces New Flagship USA Select Series

During this week's 2016 Summer NAMM Show in Nashville, Charvel unveiled its new flagship USA Select series with the San Dimas Style 1 HSS FR, San Dimas Style 1 HSS HT, So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR and San Dimas Style 2 HH FR models.

Each gorgeous guitar taps straight into original-era Charvel DNA for a sleek, ferocious model with “old-school throwback” specs our high-performance players have been clamoring for, including Eighties-style body perimeters, finely shaped neck profiles, fast compound radius fingerboards with rolled edges, non-recessed Floyd Rose bridges, and more.

USA Select San Dimas Style 1 HSS FR

The alder San Dimas Style 1 body is complemented by a one-piece quartersawn maple neck with one-way vintage-style bullet truss rod, and a 22-fret rosewood (white dot inlay) or maple (black dot inlay) compound radius fingerboard with rolled edges.

Pure tone pours from a DiMarzio DP100F Super Distortion bridge pickup and DiMarzio DP-116 HS2 with neck and middle pickups, with five-way “super” blade pickup switching that delivers the bridge pickup only (position 1), bridge pickup inner coil and middle pickup (position 2), bridge pickup inner coil and neck pickup (position 3), neck and middle pickups (position 4) and neck pickup only (position 5). Other premium features include a single control knob (master volume), side-mounted “football” output jack, black hardware, Floyd Rose Original non-recessed bridge with 37mm block, and more.

Available in Pitch Black, Satin Plum, Snow Blind Satin and Torred.

USA Select San Dimas Style 1 HSS HT

The alder San Dimas Style 1 body is complemented by a one-piece quartersawn maple neck with one-way vintage-style bullet truss rod, and a 22-fret rosewood compound radius fingerboard with rolled edges and a bone nut.

Pure tone pours from a DiMarzio DP100 Super Distortion bridge pickup and DiMarzio DP-116 HS2 with neck and middle pickups, with five-way “super” blade pickup switching that delivers the bridge pickup only (position 1), bridge pickup inner coil and middle pickup (position 2), bridge pickup inner coil and neck pickup (position 3), neck and middle pickups (position 4) and neck pickup only (position 5). Other premium features include a single control knob (master volume), side-mounted “football” output jack, black hardware, string-through-body bridge, and more.

Available in Pitch Black, Satin Plum, Snow Blind Satin and Torred.

USA Select So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR

The alder So-Cal Style 1 body is complemented by a single-ply black pickguard, a one-piece quartersawn maple neck with one-way vintage-style bullet truss rod, and a 22-fret rosewood (white dot inlay) or maple (black dot inlay) compound radius fingerboard with rolled edges.

Pure tone pours from a DiMarzio DP100F Super Distortion bridge pickup and DiMarzio DP-116 HS2 with neck and middle pickups, with five-way “super” blade pickup switching that delivers the bridge pickup only (position 1), bridge pickup inner coil and middle pickup (position 2), bridge pickup inner coil and neck pickup (position 3), neck and middle pickups (position 4) and neck pickup only (position 5). Other premium features include a single control knob (master volume), top-mounted Strat output jack, black hardware, Floyd Rose Original non-recessed bridge with 37mm block, and more.

Available in Pitch Black, Satin Plum, Snow Blind Satin and Torred.

USA Select San Dimas Style 2 HH FR

The alder Style 2 body is complemented by a one-piece quartersawn maple neck with one-way vintage-style bullet truss rod, and a 22-fret rosewood (white dot inlay) or maple (black dot inlay) compound radius fingerboard with rolled edges.

Pure tone pours from a DiMarzio DP100F Super Distortion bridge pickup and DiMarzio® DP-151 PAF PRO neck pickup, with five-way “super” blade pickup switching that delivers the bridge pickup only (position 1), bridge pickup inner coil (position 2), inner coils of both pickups (position 3), neck pickup outer coil (position 4), neck pickup only (position 5). Other premium features include a single control knob (master volume), side-mounted “football” output jack, black hardware, Floyd Rose Original non-recessed bridge with 37mm block, and more.

Available in Pitch Black, Satin Plum, Snow Blind Satin and Torred.

