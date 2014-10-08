Charvel Announces Pro Mod Super Stock Special Edition Guitar

Charvel has released its new Pro Mod Series Super Stock SD1 FR Special Edition.

From the company:

Built for center stage, the spotlight and your favorite solo, Charvel’s limited-run Super Stock So-Cal Silver Sparkle is a dazzling high-performance instrument. Its sleek So-Cal body is clad in a scintillating silver-sparkle finish that looks stunning beneath the stage lights, elegantly complemented by a matching headstock and black pickguard.

Other premium features include a quartersawn maple neck with an oil finish and comfortable Pro Mod profile, fast and smooth compound-radius rosewood fingerboard (12”-16”) with 22 jumbo frets, Seymour Duncan ’59 (neck) and JB (bridge) humbucking pickups, three-position chrome-tip toggle pickup switch and single knurled control knob (master volume), Floyd Rose Original tremolo bridge and locking nut, and non-locking Charvel tuners.

For more information, visit charvel.com.