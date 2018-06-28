Charvel Debuts New Pro-Mod DK24 2PT Models

Charvel has expanded on its Pro-Mod DK24 line with two new guitars, the Pro-Mod DK24 HSS 2PT CM and the Pro-Mod DK24 HSH 2PT CM.

Both models feature a Dinky body, a two-piece bolt-on caramelized maple “speed” neck with graphite reinforcement, a sculpted heel, a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, Luminlay side dots and a hand-rubbed urethane finish. The 12”-16” compound radius caramelized maple fingerboard features rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets, pearloid dot inlays and a Graph Tech nut.

Charvel Pro-Mod DK24 HSS 2PT CM (Image credit: Charvel)

Available in Satin Shell Pink or Primer Gray, the Pro-Mod DK24 HSS 2PT CM features an HSS pickup configuration consisting of a Custom Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B bridge pickup, a Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil middle pickup and a Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 RWRP single coil neck pickup.

Charvel Pro-Mod DK24 HSH 2PT CM (Image credit: Charvel)

Offered in Satin Orange Crush or Matte Army Drab, the Pro-Mod DK24 HSH 2PT CM packs an HSH pickup configuration consisting of a Custom Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B bridge pickup, a Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil middle pickup and a Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro APH-1N neck pickup.

Other premium features of these models include a five-way blade pickup switch, Stratocaster-style speed knobs for the volume (with an 500K EVH Bourns low-friction potentiometer) and no-load tone controls, a recessed Gotoh Custom 510 tremolo bridge, locking tuners, chrome hardware and more.

These new Charvel Pro-Mod DK24 2PT guitars will be available in October 2018, and have an MSRP of $1,360.

For more info on the guitars, head on over to charvel.com.