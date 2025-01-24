“A legendary amp in the making”: Orange debuts the O Tone 40 – a “ludicrously loud” solid-state combo that promises to be a dream pedalboard platform

NAMM 2025: British tone-smiths Orange Amps have announced the O Tone 40, a brand-new solid-state combo it reckons is a “legendary amp in the making”.

Rocking a single channel – described as a “distinctive clean,” – the 40-watt Class A/B combo amp comes loaded with integrated tremolo and reverb effects, a buffered effects loop, and “plenty of punchy volume,” for a no-nonsense build that takes no prisoners.

Tonally, despite the solid-state circuit, it vies for a ‘60s vintage warmth and is designed to work with pedalboards and overdrive pedals in particular, standing as a “small venue workhorse,” for gigging guitarists.

The amp has a bias-wobbled, single-ended JFET tremolo circuit, which it says provides “huge depth and breadth,” from the tweakable effect. Expect “everything from grand sweeps to a staccato sonic character via insistent, whirling helicopter patterns,” and it’s footswitchable, too.

Its other effect models itself on a classic spring reverb, though no actual spring lurks within. Instead, a digital reverb module has been incorporated for “warm spaciousness, subtle shimmers, and ethereal trails,” which all sounds quite lovely on paper.

As is increasingly common on these smaller combos, a fully buffered, low-impedance effects loop makes it easy to saddle up the clean channel with a raft of effects. And then there’s a 12” Voice of the World speaker.

Finally, a direct output facilitates studio riffing and live performance sans mic’ing the bad boy up.

“It’s kind of like a blank canvas,” summarises amp designer Ade Emsley of its suitability to be a pedalboard's best friend. “And it's ludicrously loud for its size.”

The Orange O Tone 40 is out now, priced at $399, and is available in a choice of Orange or Black housings.

Visit Orange for more.

Already at NAMM 2025, Orange has launched its new Baby range of rack-mountable amps, having launched a small-but-mighty signature combo amp for Orianthi.

