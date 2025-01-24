“A legendary amp in the making”: Orange debuts the O Tone 40 – a “ludicrously loud” solid-state combo that promises to be a dream pedalboard platform

NAMM 2025: British tone-smiths Orange Amps have announced the O Tone 40, a brand-new solid-state combo it reckons is a “legendary amp in the making”.

Rocking a single channel – described as a “distinctive clean,” – the 40-watt Class A/B combo amp comes loaded with integrated tremolo and reverb effects, a buffered effects loop, and “plenty of punchy volume,” for a no-nonsense build that takes no prisoners.

Tonally, despite the solid-state circuit, it vies for a ‘60s vintage warmth and is designed to work with pedalboards and overdrive pedals in particular, standing as a “small venue workhorse,” for gigging guitarists.

The amp has a bias-wobbled, single-ended JFET tremolo circuit, which it says provides “huge depth and breadth,” from the tweakable effect. Expect “everything from grand sweeps to a staccato sonic character via insistent, whirling helicopter patterns,” and it’s footswitchable, too.

Its other effect models itself on a classic spring reverb, though no actual spring lurks within. Instead, a digital reverb module has been incorporated for “warm spaciousness, subtle shimmers, and ethereal trails,” which all sounds quite lovely on paper.

As is increasingly common on these smaller combos, a fully buffered, low-impedance effects loop makes it easy to saddle up the clean channel with a raft of effects. And then there’s a 12” Voice of the World speaker.

YouTube Watch On

Finally, a direct output facilitates studio riffing and live performance sans mic’ing the bad boy up.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It’s kind of like a blank canvas,” summarises amp designer Ade Emsley of its suitability to be a pedalboard's best friend. “And it's ludicrously loud for its size.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Orange Amps) (Image credit: Orange Amps)

The Orange O Tone 40 is out now, priced at $399, and is available in a choice of Orange or Black housings.

Visit Orange for more.

Already at NAMM 2025, Orange has launched its new Baby range of rack-mountable amps, having launched a small-but-mighty signature combo amp for Orianthi.