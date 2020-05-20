Two Notes' Torpedo Captor X could be the best all-in-one amp recording solution yet

We were sold on the Torpedo Captor X back at winter NAMM, and now Two Notes has officially released the compact all-in-one guitar amp solution.

The Torpedo functions as a compact reactive load box, tube guitar amp attenuator, mic'd cab simulator, IR loader and stereo expander. You can use it to go direct to a PA and audio interface with studio-grade cabinet sims, or to get full-power amp tone at reduced volumes or in silence with headphones.

The unit comes loaded with 32 curated virtual cabinets, eight microphones per cabinet and eight room sims, along with 128 preset locations and 512 memory slots for custom IR files.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering)

Other features include a Stereo Expander (Stereo Reverb and Twin Tracker), Enhancer with Body, Brilliance and Thickness controls, Voicing, Space, Noise Gate and XLR DI outputs with three routing options (Stereo, Dual Mono and Dry / Wet) and much more.

The Torpedo can also be paired with a phone, tablet, computer or MIDI controller for tone shaping abilities via Torpedo Remote.

The Torpedo Captor X is available now for $549.

For more information, head to Two Notes Audio Engineering.