Cort Announces New Gold Mini Dreadnought

Cort has announced its new Gold Mini dreadnought.

A 3/4-sized version of the company's Gold-D6 dreadnought, the Gold Mini features a solid mahogany back, sides and neck. The neck is supported by a double-lock neck joint, and is reinforced with two pieces of walnut. The traditional dovetail is also reinforced by an added bolt.

The Gold Mini also features abalone rosette and black binding with triple-ply purfling, die-cast gold tuners that offer an 18:1 tuning ratio, modernized X-bracing on the top and a sonically enhanced UV finish.

The guitar's 19-fret, 22.8-inch scale length makes it a travel-friendly choice, while its torrefied ATV (Aged To Vintage) Adirondack spruce top gives it a big, open tone.

The Cort Gold Mini is available now for $799.

For more info, head on over to cortguitars.com.