Cort Debuts New G290 FAT Guitar

Cort has debuted its new G290 FAT guitar.

Available in Antique Violin Burst or Bright Blue finishes, the guitar features a swamp ash body, a flamed maple top and a birds-eye maple neck and fingerboard.

Sound-wise, the guitar comes with two VTH-77 pickups and a 5-way switch that's custom-wired to provide full-bodied humbucker sounds in the bridge, middle and neck positions and brighter, more glassy single-coil sounds in the second and fourth positions.

The G290's 22-fret neck has a 25" scale, and features a 12” to 15.75” compound radius, Cort’s new Ergo-V neck profile, staggered locking machineheads and spoke-nut truss rod adjustment.

The guitar's CFA-III Tremolo features stainless steel saddles, a solid machined steel block and a steel baseplate.

The Cort G290 FAT is available now for $849.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to cortguitars.com.