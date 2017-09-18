Cort Guitars Introduces GB75JH Electric Bass

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

Cort has introduced its new GB75JH electric bass guitar.

From the company: This new addition to the GB7 series meets 21st-century demand by combining a proven body and bridge design with enhanced electronics, machine heads and more. Players will make a statement with a bass tone that lives up to this model’s bold esthetic.

The tone, feel and look of the GB75JH centers around its Swamp Ash body. As one of the most popular and widely used woods for solid-body electric basses, Swamp Ash is lightweight but offers a surprisingly tight and punchy sound with a strong high-midrange.

Discriminating bassists will appreciate how the GB75JH’s strong, fundamental tone cuts through a mix. They’ll also be drawn to the natural beauty of Swamp Ash, with its distinctive grain patterns that are visible through the transparent finish and clear pickguard.

Beauty meets power with the GB75JH’s Canadian hard maple neck, which provides stability as well as a warm, beefy tone and reinforced upper midrange. It’s dense and rigid, yet it has just the right amount of tactile flexibility, allowing players to get a sensitive, articulate response from pick attacking and slapping techniques. Players will also find that the GB75JH’s ergonomic neck joint facilitates easy access to the upper register of the maple fingerboard, with dot inlays and 21 frets (47.5 mm scale).

They’ll be able to solo away on the highest notes with comfort while reducing tendon stress and awkward positions. In addition, Hipshot Ultralite tuners significantly lighten the load on the neck for proper balance, whether the player is sitting down or standing

up with a strap.

Of course, response is also determined by electronics, and the GB75JH is bound to please in this area. This model is equipped with two-band EQ with passive-active push-pull. The new Tone Bass Humbucker pickup provides both power and sensitivity for a variety of playing techniques, and an Alnico V magnet with 41AWG wire maintains rumbling power and clarity.

The humbucker is paired with a VTB-ST single coil pickup to cover virtually any bass tonal spectrum. String vibration is critically managed by the solid-steel Omega Bridge, which is machined to the highest level of precision for the utmost in functionality as well as sonic integrity.

Get a closer look at the GB75JH’s specs and the GB Series by visiting Cort’s website.

Street price: $899 USD