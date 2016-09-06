Cort Guitars Launches AB850F Acoustic Bass

In the spirit of back-to-school season, Cort Guitars invites you to meet the new acoustic bass in class: the AB850F.

The AB850F features the same high-quality craftsmanship as its classmates with the latest Fishman electronics resulting in a big natural acoustic sound with plenty of volume to anchor the low-end in any musical setting.

A signature feature of Cort acoustic basses is the full-size, jumbo body that measures 110-135mm. This depth produces a huge, full-bodied sound with plenty of bass and volume. Available in natural or black finish, the AB850F body features a dovetail neck joint and Venetian cutaway for easy high-fret access. Advanced scalloped x-bracing provides exceptional sturdiness beneath the surface.

The AB850F’s wood construction is best-in-class and best-in-sound. Spruce is an overwhelmingly popular choice for the acoustic top because of its ability to provide an excellent balance between strength and flexibility. The AB850F’s spruce top has a versatile sonic character that makes it ideal for a variety of musical genres and playing styles. Equally as popular on acoustic models are the AB850F’s mahogany back and sides that are bright, yet natural with a strong and warm midrange.

This quality acoustic bass has a 43mm nut width at the neck and a standard 34’’ scale length that complements the jumbo-size body for an expansive sound with enhanced string vibration. The 22-fret rosewood fingerboard with dot inlay leads down to an esthetic multiple rosette that complements the rosewood bridge.

The AB850F is equipped with the Fishman ISYS + EQ. Featuring a 2-band equalizer, LED tuner and phase control along with Sonicore pickup, these high-quality electronics deliver the signature Fishman sound as well as excellent amplification.

Competitively priced at $449.99 MSRP, the AB850F provides big sound at big value and comes standard with a gig bag.

For more information, head here.