Cort Introduces New CR300 Electric

(Image credit: Cort)

Cort has introduced its new CR300 guitar.

According to Cort, the CR300 is for guitarists who want original PAF ("Patent Applied For") tone without the accompanying price tag. Modeled after classic designs, the single-cutaway CR300 has a set neck, solid body and retroactive humbuckers to evoke the sounds of the Fifties and Sixties.

The CR300 features a 15 mm (0.6’’) carved premium maple top on a mahogany body with ivory binding. The mahogany neck has a jatoba fingerboard with retro block inlays and a 12’’ radius on a 24.75’’ scale.

The CR300 is built with EMG RetroActive Fat 55 dual humbuckers, with a three-way toggle switch that selects either humbucker or both. The guitar features a 2-volume and 2-tone control layout, which helps produce a wide variety of sounds.

The guitar comes replete with a Tune-O-Matic bridge with a stop tailpiece. Vintage-style machine heads, chrome hardware and an Aged Vintage Burst finish also come standard.

The CR300 is available now for $799.

For more info, head on over to cortguitars.com.