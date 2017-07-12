Cort Unveils G280DX Electric Guitar

Cort has unveiled the G280DX electric guitar, the flagship model of the company's revamped G Series.

From the company: With its meticulous workmanship and stylish flame maple top, Cort’s new G280DX JSS (Java Sunset) combines the classic design and modern improvements that reflect the instrument’s sonic versatility, making it an ideal choice for both classic and modern musical genres.

Experienced players know that the tonal quality of an instrument is reliant on the materials used. The G280DX delivers a time-proven alder body for excellent sonic character with a classic, warm, and full tone.

Even the guitar’s neck takes sonic performance into account. The choice of Canadian hard maple contributes to a beefy and punchy tone with a strong upper midrange. The maple fingerboard with dot inlay has 22 medium jumbo frets, a compound radius, and a 25.5’’ scale. At the base of the neck, the spoke nut hotrod truss rod ensures smooth and precise setting, allowing the player to dial in the exact amount of neck bow depending on their technique and playing style.

At the premium matching color headstock, players will find staggered locking machine heads that greatly improve tuning stability as well as ease of tuning, eliminating the winding of strings around the post of the machine head.

Cort’s engineers painstakingly developed the new Voiced Tone VTH-59 bridge humbucker and VTS-63 single-coil pickups to perfectly complement the G280DX’s big robust acoustic sound with modern clarity, transparency and vintage warmth. The high-grade components and winding techniques ensure that the natural character of the guitar is delivered faithfully to the amp.

For more about the G280DX, visit cortguitars.com.