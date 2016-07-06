D'Addario Extends Line of Premium Nickel Bronze Acoustic Strings

D'Addario has announced the extension of Nickel Bronze, its brand-new premium uncoated acoustic guitar strings line, now available in two additional sets and a full line of singles.

Nickel Bronze is a result of the combination of phosphor bronze and nickel that yields a string unlike any other.

The newly added extensions include Resophonic Guitar (.016 - .056) and 12-String Light Gauge (.010 -.047), both identical to D'Addario's Phosphor Bronze versions in optimized gauge combinations. The Nickel Bronze extension also includes a full line of in selective gauges from 20 on through 60" for players to use as replacements or to create their own custom sets.

Nickel Bronze strings provide a crisp, clear sound as well as outstanding balance and harmonically rich overtones to play articulate melody lines and full chords. And thanks to D'Addario-engineered NY Steel cores and plain steel strings, players will enjoy improved tuning stability and higher break resistance, so they can spend less time tuning and more time playing.

