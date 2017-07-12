D’Angelico to Premiere New Ukuleles and Excel Series Options at Summer NAMM

At this year’s Summer NAMM Show in Nashville, D’Angelico Guitars is set to show off its 2017 Deluxe Series, new options in its Excel Series and an all-new line of ukuleles—just in time for summer.

Also on display will be the Bob Weir Signature SS, which has been on tour with Weir across the country with Dead & Company.

Additionally, the Limited Edition Elvis Presley Excel 175 will be on display as an homage to Memphis’ hometown king of rock and roll. D’Angelico will be at Booth 1333, where they will be giving away free packs of their new Electrozinc strings and conducting a guitar giveaway.

Committed to being at the forefront of marrying modern aesthetics and construction with vintage-style instruments, D’Angelico has continued to prove its innovation by integrating new features into the Deluxe and Excel Series. For the Deluxes, striking matte finishes combined with custom-made pickups from Seymour Duncan and TV Jones, Jescar fretwire, Grover locking tuners, and a six-way toggle switch for coil-tapping on double-humbucker models—D’Angelico’s newest finish options are uniquely bold, ideal for a limited release.

In the Excel Series, D’Angelico is introducing two new models, the DC Shoreline and SS Shoreline—new options on two of its most popular models. Rather than double humbuckers, the Shoreline guitars are strapped with P-90’s and a Bigsby B-50 for a modern look and sound. Perfect for a summer introduction, the Shorelines are available in Vintage White, Indigo and Surf Green.

For more information, visit dangelicoguitars.com.