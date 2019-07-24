D’Angelico Releases Signature Brandon Niederauer Atlantic

D’Angelico has released the new Brandon Niederauer Atlantic, a signature model version of the company's Atlantic single-cutaway solid body electric.

The new model is available in both D’Angelico’s Premier and Deluxe Series. The single-cutaway design boasts basswood top, back and sides and a custom sonic blue finish with satin chrome hardware.

The Deluxe Series version features a maple/walnut/maple neck, pau ferro fingerboard and Seymour Duncan custom DA-59 (neck) and Antiquity (bridge) humbuckers, while the Premier Series counterpart sports a C-shape maple scarf neck, ovangkol fingerboard and Duncan Designed humbuckers.

The Deluxe Brandon Niederauer Atlantic is available for $1,849, while the Premier version sells for $999.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vEgqqiScY4