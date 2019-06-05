DiMarzio Announces New Phil Collen Sugar Chakra Pickup

DiMarzio has announced the Sugar Chakra DP427 pickup, developed for Def Leppard’s Phil Collen.

A DiMarzio user for more than 40 years, Collen desired a single-coil-sized pickup that retains clarity, but packs the weight and attack of a full-sized humbucker,

The Sugar Chakra is intended as a bridge position pickup, and boasts ceramic magnets and four conductor wiring. DiMarzio describes it as a “thick, creamy pickup with crunchy mids, designed to feel like a full-sized humbucker in single-coil form. The top end is smooth with mids that bite just enough to cut through the mix.”

“It’s just really clear and precise but it’s got all the balls and the fire power,” said Collen, who road-tested the Sugar Chakra on the G3 tour with Joe Satriani and John Petrucci. “It’s gonna be awesome as a new addition to the DiMarzio family.”

The Sugar Chakra is available for $95.99 at DiMarzio.com.