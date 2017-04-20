This DIY Leslie Speaker Was Made from a Cup, Cigar Box andComputer Fan

Michael Steffen of St. Louis recently posted this quick video of a homemade rotating speaker cabinet, leaving many of us saying, “Why didn’t I think of that!?”

The simple setup uses a larger Undercrown cigar box as the speaker cabinet and a small 2.5-inch speaker facing upward. Steffan created the rotating “Leslie” effect by mounting a Styrofoam cup onto a top-mounted computer fan, placing a baffle hole in the side of the cup.

When the music is sent to the speaker, the speaker is pointed directly into the cup. The distinctive warble of a Leslie is created when the side hole opening of swirling cup spins, allowing the music to "escape."

This is an excellent mod that would work with the cigar box amp profiled in "How to Build a Cigar Box Guitar Amp."

Shane Speal is "King of the Cigar Box Guitar" and the creator of the modern cigar box guitar movement. Hear the music, see the instruments and read about his Cigar Box Guitar Museum at ShaneSpeal.com. Speal's latest album, Holler! is on C. B. Gitty Records.