The DIY Musician: Shane Speal's Mailbox Guitar — Demo Video

(Want to build your own? I've documented how I did it here.)

This guitar was never built to be a gimmick. I made it simply because I wanted a steel-bodied Dobro guitar but couldn’t afford one.

Back in 1998, I was in the lowest point of my life: lost marriage ... living in a tiny apartment ... no TV ... no internet. Yet in all my boredom and depression, I was still obsessed with music. Most importantly, I wanted to own a metal-bodied Dobro guitar.

It was 2 a.m. when I found myself wide awake, nothing to do and $15 in my pocket. I decided to go to the one place that was open (Wal-Mart) and find materials I could use to build an instrument using the cash I had. After trolling around the empty store, I walked past a cheap metal mailbox in the hardware area, and the voice inside my head screamed, “There's my dobro!” I took the mailbox home and started making plans to create the one instrument that could satisfy my obsession.

The next morning, I sacrificed an old Kay acoustic guitar I owned. It was the perfect corpse to extract parts: bolt-on neck, floating bridge and trapeze tailpiece. Within four hours, the mailbox guitar was complete. It was perfect. It sounded just like a metal-bodied dobro and it was mine!

One more thing. Soon after I created this, I had a chance to meet B.B. King after a concert, and I had him autograph the Mailbox Guitar. Of course, I asked him to sign the door so it looked like I stole his mailbox and made a guitar out of it. (B.B. looked kinda scared, but he signed it anyway.)

