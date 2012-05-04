Dunlop Introduces Bob Marley Series Straps and Pick Tins

Dunlop has introduced its new Bob Marley Signature Series Straps and Pick Tins.

Dunlop created the Bob Marley Signature Series Guitar Straps and the Rasta Series and Silver Portrait Series Pick Tins to celebrate Marley's contributions to music and guitarists worldwide.

Featuring art and designs inspired by Marley, the guitar straps come in polyester, cotton and hemp materials. The Bob Marley Rasta Series and Portrait Series Pick Tins include picks adorned with images of Marley.

The picks come in two different varieties: The Rasta Series, featuring images with the colors of Jamaica, and the Silver Portrait Series, featuring images done in silver ink. Both series are printed on Dunlop picks.