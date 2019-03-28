Eastman Unveils New Double Top Acoustic Guitars

Eastman has unveiled its new Double Top acoustic guitar series.

Comprising three different body shapes, the guitars in the Double Top series feature soundboards constructed with a pair of 1mm-thick slices of spruce, combined with a 1mm slice of a printed material called Nomex.

Eastman says the guitars' unique design will deliver a “more resonant and responsive tone with greater note clarity and balance”

Eastman's DT30D and DT30OM ($2,500) and DT30GACE ($2,999) acoustics are available now.

For more info, head on over to eastmanguitars.com.