Echopark Guitars Releases F3 Chronic Fuzz Pedal

(Image credit: Echopark Guitars)

Newly released from Echopark Guitars, the F3 Chronic fuzz pedal is influenced by several iconic circuits made popular in the mid-Sixties.

The first stage of the pedal is a silicon-based fuzz circuit that's tuned and designed to satisfy vintage fuzz freaks and seekers of new sonic territories.

In designing these units, Echopark added a second set of “glass” clipping diodes as well as a selector toggle to switch between the first and second set for an endless palate of vintage fuzz textures and tones.

The F3’s second stage is the Boost. By itself, it’s enough to light up the first stage of any amp with big, full natural harmonic drive that is derived from a single transistor and tuned to specific frequencies. This enhances the dynamic range beyond the standard tape echo boost circuit or any J-fet op-amp based pre amp on the market.

The F3 pedal works best when positioned first in the signal chain, or before any boosting pedal, as it also serves as a buffer when either side engaged.

F3 players in include Troy Van Leeuwen, David Catching, Joe Perry, Daren Bennett, Azhar Naim Kamal, Mason Stoops and Dean Fertita.

Featuring:

True bypass switching

LED indicator

Operated by a single 9--volt battery

AC power: can daisy chain (adapter not included).

The F3 Chronic fuzz pedal is available for $325, direct only or through select dealers.

Find out more at echoparkinstruments.com.