“In a world full of complex effects, we worked hard to bring you the opposite”: JHS Pedals’ Flight Delay bucks the trend of ultra-complicated pedals by delivering 3 iconic delays in a frills-free form factor

JHS Pedals has lifted the curtain on the Flight Delay – a no-nonsense delay pedal that takes pride in delivering three delay effects from the comfort of an easy-to-use stompbox.

The Flight Delay has been positioned as a stompbox that provides “everything you need in a delay and nothing you don’t”, taking a trio of hugely popular delay effects and making them impressively accessible through a simple form factor.

In unveiling the Flight Delay, JHS has taken the opportunity to highlight the pedal’s usability. In a market full of complex stompboxes that offer third-party app control compatibility, menu deep-diving and more – which can sometimes get in the way of actually using the pedal – this unit instead opts for a traditional layout that offers no barriers to entry.

Indeed, you’d need only glance at contemporary delay pedals produced by the likes of Boss and Strymon to understand JHS’ point.

We FINALLY Made a Delay: Reverse, Digital, and Analog with No Menu Diving! - YouTube Watch On

By comparison, the Flight Delay is a throwback to frills-free delays of yesteryears. It has three toggles, six control knobs and two footswitches to conjure up its own array of delay tones.

The central toggle switches between Analog, Reverse and Digital effects modes, which are inspired by the EHX Memory Man, Boss DD-5 and Line 6 DL4 ‘Reverse Mode’. These are controlled via Mix, Repeats and a clever EQ control, as well as a Time parameter that works alongside a three-way subdivision toggle.

Mod Rate and Mod Depth knobs, meanwhile, are in charge of the onboard modulation effects, of which there are two: chorus and vibrato. These can be engaged, or turned off entirely, using the third and final toggle switch.

Other appointments include a tap tempo footswitch that sits next to the bypass control, and a Trails Bypass mode that allows the delay trails to continue repeating after the pedal is bypassed.

Standard I/Os, and an expression/tap jack for controlling the delay time or tap tempo with external pedals, can be found in the top of the Flight Delay.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: JHS Pedals) (Image credit: JHS Pedals)

“It’s based on vintage delays that I’ve always loved,” says JHS founder Josh Scott. “It’s the culmination of me making delay pedals for 10 years, and wanting to make myself the perfect delay.

“There are amazing digital delays that do so many things, from MIDI, to screens, menu diving, all kinds of stuff. But when it comes to playing an actual gig, that’s not something I’m going to gravitate towards and I believe that many of you are the same way.

“The goal of the Flight Delay is to give you all that you want and all that you need with easy access to sounds almost immediately.”

The Flight Delay is available now – in White and Blue colorways – for $249.

Visit JHS Pedals to find out more.

In a recent interview with Guitar World, Scott discussed how he managed to build his pedal empire... by recommending his competitors.