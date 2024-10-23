“In a world full of complex effects, we worked hard to bring you the opposite”: JHS Pedals’ Flight Delay bucks the trend of ultra-complicated pedals by delivering 3 iconic delays in a frills-free form factor

News
By
( , )
published

Delays inspired by classic EHX, Boss and Line 6 units have been crammed into the easy-to-use stompbox, which promises to give you “easy access to sounds almost immediately”

JHS Pedals Flight Delay
(Image credit: JHS Pedals)

JHS Pedals has lifted the curtain on the Flight Delay – a no-nonsense delay pedal that takes pride in delivering three delay effects from the comfort of an easy-to-use stompbox.

The Flight Delay has been positioned as a stompbox that provides “everything you need in a delay and nothing you don’t”, taking a trio of hugely popular delay effects and making them impressively accessible through a simple form factor.

Image 1 of 2
JHS Pedals Flight Delay
(Image credit: JHS Pedals)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.