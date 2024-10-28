“Our most high fidelity pedal to date”: Keeley’s new Zoma is a luxurious-sounding reverb/tremolo stompbox that serves as one of the brand’s “crowning achievements”

News
By
( , )
published

The spiritual successor to Keeley's Hydra reverb/tremolo debuts a new pedal design, and is said to represent a step forward in the company's sound quality

Developing the Keeley Electronics ZOMA Stereo Reverb and Tremolo with Robert Keeley - YouTube Developing the Keeley Electronics ZOMA Stereo Reverb and Tremolo with Robert Keeley - YouTube
Watch On

Keeley has offered its latest take on the classic twofer reverb/tremolo pedal template by unveiling the newly engineered Zoma.

Image 1 of 3
Keeley Zoma
(Image credit: Keeley)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.