“Fender have never done that before. I'm grateful to them for agreeing to do this”: Fender unveils a first-ever Road Worn finish treatment to help Andertons celebrate its 60th anniversary

News
By
( , )
published

Special edition Strats and Teles have been made with era-specific parts – and flash an exclusive finish that “has never been offered on a Fender Special Run product before”

Andertons 60th anniversary Fender collaboration
(Image credit: Andertons)

UK guitar gear retailer Andertons has celebrated its 60th anniversary with a unique collaboration with Fender, bestowing special-occasion Strats and Teles with a finish the luthier has never done before.

Notably, the unmissable Fiesta Red electric guitars represent the first time Fender has applied a non-relic'd road-worn finish to any of its guitars, resulting in a fresh take on factory-aged builds.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.