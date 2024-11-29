Fender drops highly limited new Eclipse Strat and Precision Bass for Black Friday – plus big discounts on the American Professional II range

Fender has announced a luxurious new high-end Stratocaster and P-Bass for Black Friday 2024 in a show-stopping Eclipse finish.

The Limited-Edition American Professional II Anniversary Stratocaster HSS HT and Precision Bass are limited to just 400 pieces each, and offer a number of unique features compared with the rest of the AmPro range.

Fender American Professional II Eclipse models: from $1,649

Fender’s Black Friday exclusives this year are absolute show-stoppers, with a custom Eclipse finish that’s limited to 400 units of each model. The Strat in particular is a unique proposition, with a hardtail bridge, roasted maple neck and HSS pickup configuration.

Besides that jaw-dropping custom finish and all-black hardware, the biggest headline with the Strat is the hardtail bridge configuration – a relatively rarity on Fender’s most iconic outline, especially on higher-end models. For guitarists seeking maximum tuning stability, it’s a winner.

Another USP is the roasted maple neck, increasing resonance and resistance to temperature and humidity changes, not to mention delivering sharper looks.

Elsewhere, you get the versatile HSS pickup configuration, utilizing Fender’s V-Mod II single coils and DoubleTap humbucker, with a coil-split for extra flexibility.

The P-Bass, on the other hand, sticks to the AmPro II formula, with an alder body and maple neck and HiMass Vintage Bridge, while the V-Mod II split-coil pickup aims to occupy the middle ground between vintage and modern.

Prices ring up at $2,099 for the Stratocaster, and $1,649 for the P-Bass.

If those tags don’t do it for you, Fender has slashed $200 off its entire American Professional II guitar and bass range, which now starts at $1,599 for the regular AmPro II Stratocaster. And yes, left-handed models are discounted, too!

Fender American Professional II range: $200 off

The American guitar giant’s premium range aims to capture the best of vintage and modern Fender features. For Black Friday 2024, the company has slashed $200 off the price tags of every core guitar and bass in the range, including Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Precision Bass, Jazz Bass and left-handed models.

Still not sure? Check out our glowing Fender American Professional II Telecaster and Stratocaster HSS review, and American Professional II Precision Bass review.

Aaand for more bargains that are worth your time, check out our guide to this year’s best Black Friday guitar deals.

