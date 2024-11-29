Fender drops highly limited new Eclipse Strat and Precision Bass for Black Friday – plus big discounts on the American Professional II range

The American Professional II Anniversary Stratocaster HSS HT and Precision Bass are limited to just 400 pieces worldwide, while the entire range has seen $200 price drops

Fender has announced a luxurious new high-end Stratocaster and P-Bass for Black Friday 2024 in a show-stopping Eclipse finish.

The Limited-Edition American Professional II Anniversary Stratocaster HSS HT and Precision Bass are limited to just 400 pieces each, and offer a number of unique features compared with the rest of the AmPro range.

Fender’s Black Friday exclusives this year are absolute show-stoppers, with a custom Eclipse finish that’s limited to 400 units of each model. The Strat in particular is a unique proposition, with a hardtail bridge, roasted maple neck and HSS pickup configuration.

The American guitar giant’s premium range aims to capture the best of vintage and modern Fender features. For Black Friday 2024, the company has slashed $200 off the price tags of every core guitar and bass in the range, including Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Precision Bass, Jazz Bass and left-handed models.

Editor-in-Chief, GuitarWorld.com

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.