“Captures the essence of cherry blossoms”: Fender Japan stakes a claim for 2025’s most breathtaking electric guitar with the Sakura Telecaster

Fender Japan has expanded its range of distinctly, well, Japanese offerings with the Sakura Telecaster – a jaw-dropping electric guitar inspired by the country’s trademark cherry blossoms.

Three finish variations are available, each named after different phases of the Japanese spring – the season when the blossom (aka Sakura) takes place.

There are two blue/pink variants: Hatsu-Zakura (first cherry blossoms of the new year) and Ouun (cherry blossom clouds), while Oukaranman (cherry blossoms in full bloom) opts for a white aesthetic.

All three boast headstocks that match the overall theme of the guitar and feature transparent pickguards, so players can appreciate the body designs in their full glory.

Combined with the black binding, the overall effect is like manga come to life… as a guitar. My learned GW colleague Matt Owen even described the finish as “calming – like if a guitar looked like therapy”. It’s a lot more inspiring than yet another sunburst, anyway.

Spec-wise, the guitar leans fairly traditional. We’re talking alder body, vintage-style Tele pickups, vintage tuners, three-saddle bridge, and a 9.5”-radius rosewood fingerboard with narrow-tall frets. Fender Japan’s trademark satin finish on the “U”-shaped neck is the most contemporary addition.

Finally, the guitars have identical white finishes on the rear and a proudly bear a “Japan Tokyo Harajuku” neckplate.

Image 1 of 4 Fender Made in Japan Limited Sakura Telecaster in Hatsu-Zakura (Image credit: Fender Japan) Fender Made in Japan Limited Sakura Telecaster in Ouun (Image credit: Fender Japan) Fender Made in Japan Limited Sakura Telecaster in Oukaranman (Image credit: Fender Japan) Fender Made in Japan Limited Sakura Telecaster – rear (Image credit: Fender Japan)

“The body top features a stunning design that captures the essence of cherry blossoms,” says Fender Japan. “Beyond its breathtaking aesthetics, this model is meticulously crafted for superior playability and exceptional sound, making it a true performer’s delight!”

Cherry blossom season – and with it the biggest tourist boom – tends to start around late March, so Fender’s timing with this release is impeccable.

Accordingly, the Made in Japan Limited Sakura Telecaster goes on sale March 21 from Fender Flagship Tokyo and the Fender Japan online store.

Like FJ’s other art-inspired models, it’s a limited edition and only available in Japan. It retails for ¥198,000 (approx $1,330). Get us over to Fender Tokyo ASAP…

Fender’s recently rejuvenated Japan division has already established a rich history in guitars inspired by its homeland, from Esquires based on Hokusai’s famed Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji series to the Sakuraburst Hybrid II Stratocaster.

It’s not afraid to mess with Fender staples, either, as evidenced by the recent Starmaster Jazzmaster/Starcaster hybrid.