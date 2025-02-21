Fender Japan unveils the Starmaster – a Jazzmaster/Starcaster hybrid that could be the most divisive Fender offset of them all

Though we’re used to seeing Fender produce wild hybrid builds through its oddball Squier Paranormal range, Fender Japan has bucked the trend by unveiling a Big F-branded Frankenstein’d creation that mashes two of the firm’s offset shapes.

The newly minted Starmaster is (no prizes for getting this right) a mish-mash electric guitar model that takes inspiration from both the Jazzmaster and the Starcaster – the latter of which has experienced something of a resurgence over the past few years.

However, while on paper the Starmaster is a term that seems absolutely loaded with glorious potential – a Thinline Jazzmaster body with Starcaster trimmings, for example, would have been a winner – Fender Japan has opted instead to go down an alternative route.

It’s a choice that might deter some punters, though, because FJ has decided to slap its all-too-divisive oversized Starcaster headstock onto the body of a Jazzmaster.

The result is, it has to be said, a very odd-looking Jazzmaster that from the pictures looks eerily out of proportion to itself.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fender Japan) (Image credit: Fender Japan) (Image credit: Fender Japan) (Image credit: Fender Japan)

Nevertheless, it could be another one of Fender Japan’s classic ‘growers’, and while it’s not exactly what we’d have gone for with a Jazzmaster/Starcaster hybrid, there’s no denying there’s a certain ugly-duckling sort of charm to it that might win us over eventually.

But the color-matched headstock aside, we’re also intrigued by what Fender Japan has actually done to the Jazzmaster body itself. For the Starmaster, the offset has been given a strange, stepped upper bout bevel, which offers a contrasting finish to the rest of the guitar.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s certainly not something you’d find on a regular Jazzmaster. Heck, the sports car-style vibe we get from this reminds us of comments Fender made when describing the American Ultra II range – which, of course, dropped the Jazzmaster in favor of the Meteora.

However, this is not a discarded Ultra II Jazzmaster body. Instead, as Fender Japan explains, it is a continuation of the Starcaster’s headstock design, which also features the same two-step bevel motif.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender Japan) (Image credit: Fender Japan)

Bevels aside, it’s a standard Jazzmaster body, available in Jupiter Blue, Candy Apple Red and Black (which has a sleek silver highlight). Oh, and to make it even more divisive, it's available in Antigua.

The guitar is built from an alder body, while the U-shape maple neck offers a rosewood fingerboard with a 9.5” radius and 22 medium jumbo frets. The electronics department accommodates Hybrid II Custom Voiced single-coils.

These are wired to a traditional Jazzmaster control layout for a guitar that, if you only pay attention to the fretboard and body, looks just like an oddball Jazzmaster proper.

As another cool addition, the divisive new offset also boasts a brand-new headstock decal that flaunts the new Starmaster model name. Could this be the start of a fully fledged Starmaster line? It’s only a limited launch, so probably not, but if this divisive offset takes flight, who knows…

The Fender Made in Japan Limited Starmaster is available for 192,500 Japanese Yen, approximately $1,290.

Head over to Fender Japan to find out more.