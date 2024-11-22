“Of all the rare custom Fenders introduced over the decades, few have inspired the kind of cult following that this has”: The original Mary Kaye Stratocaster – one of Fender’s most iconic builds – has sold at auction for over $220,000

Said to be the first-ever Fender Custom Shop build, the guitar helped Kaye’s name become synonymous with its now-iconic aesthetic

Fender Mary Kaye Stratocaster
(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Julien's Auctions)

The original Mary Kaye Strat – one of the most iconic Fender electric guitars of all time – has sold for $227,500 at auction.

That puts the 1956 Stratocaster, which is draped in a historic translucent-blonde finish and gold hardware, comfortably in its estimated sale price of $200,000 to $300,000 after 10 bids.

Image 1 of 2
Fender Mary Kaye Stratocaster
(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

