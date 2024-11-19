“For guitar fans who understand the historical importance of the woman, the finish, and the Fender Stratocaster itself”: The original Mary Kaye Strat became one of the most iconic Fender builds of all time – now it’s heading to auction

News
By
( , )
published

The 1956 Strat was snapped in an early Fender ad that featured The Mary Kaye Trio – and helped Kaye’s name become synonymous with the instantly recognizable finish

Played, Worn, & Torn | Mary Kaye Fender Stratocaster with Julien's Auctions Mike Adams - YouTube Played, Worn, & Torn | Mary Kaye Fender Stratocaster with Julien's Auctions Mike Adams - YouTube
Watch On

The original Mary Kaye Fender Stratocaster – the distinctive electric guitar, which coined a completely new term for Strat finishes – is set to go under the hammer later this week.

Image 1 of 2
Fender Mary Kaye Stratocaster
(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)
Image 1 of 3
Fender Mary Kaye Stratocaster
(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.