“Out of all guitars Sadowsky made for Prince, the purple floral one saw the most use”: Prince’s iconic custom ‘Parade Tour’ guitar, used in the America video, is up for auction – with a price tag of $400,000

News
By
( , )
published

The eye-popping Sadowsky build starred in the America video and features artwork by reggae musician Wayne Jarrett

Prince Sadowsky Purple Tele
(Image credit: Getty Images / Julien's Auctions)

Prince's iconic custom-made Sadowsky T-type electric guitar – which saw action during The Purple One's Parade tour in 1986 – is expected to sell for up to $400,000 at auction.

Julien's upcoming “Played, Worn, and Torn II” event will take place at Nashville's Musician’s Hall of Fame later this month, and Prince's all-purple Sadowsky build is set to be one of the highlight lots.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.