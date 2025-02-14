Get first dibs on Fender’s Presidents' Day savings with big discounts on American-made guitars – including $200 off select American Professional II models and more

Presidents Day doesn't officially take place until Monday, 17 February, but it appears no one has told the folks over at Fender. The guitar titan has given customers early access to its fully stocked Presidents Day sale, offering up to 20% off a wide range of Fender and Squier instruments. This impressive sale sees generous discounts on some of the most popular electric guitars , stunning acoustic guitars and even essential accessories such as straps, pickups, and picks. So, regardless of what you need to stock up on, you'll be sure to find a deal.

Presidents Day has long been an excellent time for guitarists to pick up a bargain, and this year's sale definitely doesn't disappoint. A firm favorite is $200 off the popular Fender Player Plus Telecaster . This stunning Tele is a fantastic option for those seeking the unique sound only a Telecaster provides but with a sleek modern edge thanks to the addition of a series pickup mode.

Fender Presidents' Day sale: Up to 20% off

For Presidents’ Day 2025, Fender has slashed the price tags of many of its core guitars and basses, including Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Precision Bass, and Jazz Bass, as well as amps, accessories, and more.

Looking for something high-end? Well, the stealthy American Professional II Stratocaster HSS in the moody Dark Night finish is for you. The American guitar giant’s premium range aims to capture the best of vintage and modern Fender features, and it’s a favorite among our writers – save $190.

Next is the Fender American Professional II Telecaster . Featuring a duo of V-Mod II single-coil pickups, a clever top-load/string-through Tele bridge with compensated brass "bullet" saddles and a seriously playable "Deep C neck", this is easily one of the best Telecasters on the market right now – and better yet, you can save whopping $200 at Fender this Presidents’ Day.

Acoustic fans will want to check out the gorgeous Malibu Player in striking Fiesta Red . It may be small, but this pint-sized acoustic packs a punch. Featuring a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and 6-in-line headstock, this guitar is immensely playable, sounds fantastic, and looks pretty cool while doing it.

Now, obviously, there's a lot more on offer, so it's worth browsing through the sale to see if anything takes your fancy. You have until 19 February to grab a bargain, so if you see something you like, don't hang about as you don't have long.