“I called looking for advice. He tells me, ‘Just wait, I’ve got a surprise for you’”: Gibson’s mystery Metallica-inspired Explorer hasn’t gone to James Hetfield – it’s been gifted to a Hollywood superstar

Last week, Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian shared the latest progress update on a long-term project he’d been teasing on his Instagram over the past number of weeks – a mystery electric guitar dubbed CEO2, which bears a striking resemblance to James Hetfield’s ‘So What’ Explorer.

At the time, we theorized that CEO2 was being created as a gift for the Metallica frontman – a theory that was further supported by the fact that Gueikian himself was engaging with comments suggesting that would be the case.

However, that all proved to be the ultimate red herring, because CEO2’s owner has been officially revealed… and it’s not James Hetfield. Instead, it’s been given to Hollywood A-lister Jason Momoa.

The Aquaman star announced his latest high-profile Gibson in a new post on Instagram, in which he revealed he wanted to acquire CEO2 as a birthday present for his 16-year-old son, with whom he shares a deep affection for Metallica’s music.

“When the universe is listening, moments like this happen,” Momoa writes. “In my heart, I’ve been searching for an Explorer just like Papa Het’s – something that would make my son freak out. I raised him on @metallica.

“With no intention whatsoever, my hermano @gueikian was making a very special @gibsonguitar Explorer CEO2. Before he posted anything, I called to ask what I should get just looking for advice. He tells me, ‘Just wait, I’ve got a surprise for you. I’m making this guitar for charity.’”

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

The guitar Guiekian had in mind was the soon-to-be-completed CEO2, which, based on the images shared online, looked nailed-on to be a gift for James Hetfield.

After all, it was clearly created as an homage to Hetfield’s famed 1984 Explorer, which featured a white finish and ‘So What’ scrawled on the body. The CEO2, meanwhile, featured the same finish, and Gueikian’s catchphrase – ‘Do Epic Shit’ – embossed in place of the ‘So What’ tag.

The guitar’s build was mysteriously documented across a number of posts, and Momoa was keeping a keen eye on proceedings, all too aware what the outcome would be.

“As I slowly saw the process unfold on Instagram, I was truly blown away. I was there the first time Cesar painted his first guitar,” continues Momoa, who received the new guitar after he and his son watched Metallica live together for the first time.

“To see all of this come full circle, watch METALLICA for the first time with my children, and now give my son a handmade guitar from the CEO of Gibson, who just happens to be mi hermano, is enough to make this big toughy tear up.

A post shared by Cesar (Gibson) (@gueikian)

“HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY, MY LIL WILD ANIMAL. PAPA LOVES YOU. Now start shredding and melting faces. Forever thankful. Love you, CESAR.”

It is the latest notable Gibson that Momoa has purchased in recent years. The well-known guitar fan – who also plays in his own band – previously bought the last Murphy Lab “Greeny” Les Paul.

So, it’s a heartwarming end to the mysterious tale of the CEO2, but we can’t help but feel there are still questions that need to be answered. When everybody thought this was a gift for Hetfield, it was speculated that the Explorer would precipitate the production of some formal James Hetfield Gibson signature guitars.

Will that still happen, and is Gibson still planning to work with Hetfield on new releases? It seems less assured now, but never say never.