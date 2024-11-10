Guitar Center just kicked off this year’s Black Friday Epiphone deals super early with up to $150 off Les Pauls, SGs and ES-335s

Here’s my personal pick of four unique Epiphone models, offering pro features and player-friendly prices, with options for both starters and seasoned guitarists

Epiphone ES-335 Bigsby in Olive Drab finish and a blue Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV side-by-side
(Image credit: Epiphone)

If there's one thing you can set you watch by, it's that there will be deals to be had on Epiphone and Gibson models come Black Friday. But I wasn't banking on so many landing this year, and so early! The early Guitar Center Black Friday sale launched last week and is fully loaded with Black Friday-worthy deals, but a standout for me is their up to $150 Epiphone discounts and, in particular, the four models I've hand-picked below.

In my opinion, Epiphone’s current collection offers a compelling blend of timeless designs and contemporary features, from expertly crafted replicas of iconic Gibson models to innovative new additions. For those starting their musical journey, there are also excellent options tailored for beginners.

Epiphone Limited-Edition SG Special-I
Epiphone Limited-Edition SG Special-I: was US$199 now US$148.99 at Guitar Center

For fresh-faced rockers looking to sharpen their guitar hero skills, the SG Special-I is one of the best options this Black Friday. Guitar Center is currently offering $50 off, making this rock machine a no-brainer for those just getting started. It’s full-sized too, so it’ll suit learners young and old.

View Deal
Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV
Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV: was US$549 now US$399 at Guitar Center

With a range of Limited Edition finishes, the Traditional Pro IV at Guitar Center is now reduced by a generous $150. This Les Paul is a brilliant choice for those looking to upgrade from a beginner model, and it has plenty of surprises under the hood. Modern features like coil-splitting, a treble-bleed circuit, and locking tuners bring innovative twists to a classic.

View Deal
Epiphone ES-335 Bigsby Olive Drab
Epiphone ES-335 Bigsby Olive Drab: was US$799 now US$679 at Guitar Center

Olive Drab is easily one of the sweetest finishes out there, but a $120 saving in Guitar Center’s Black Friday sale makes it even cooler. As if that weren’t enough, the addition of a Bigsby tremolo on an ES-335 is a unique touch, adding another layer of versatility to this iconic guitar. Looking for something a bit different? Act fast before it sells out!

View Deal
Epiphone ES-335 Figured w/Gibson USA Pickups
Epiphone ES-335 Figured w/Gibson USA Pickups: was US$847.50 now US$718 at Guitar Center

Epiphone has been steadily closing the gap with Gibson, but this ES-335 Figured – reduced by a hefty $130 – takes that to the next level. Loaded with Gibson USA humbuckers, it’s ready to slot into any guitar collection with serious impact. In a classic Cherry Figured finish, this is an affordable staple that will never go out of style.

View Deal

