Guitar Center just kicked off this year’s Black Friday Epiphone deals super early with up to $150 off Les Pauls, SGs and ES-335s

If there's one thing you can set you watch by, it's that there will be deals to be had on Epiphone and Gibson models come Black Friday. But I wasn't banking on so many landing this year, and so early! The early Guitar Center Black Friday sale launched last week and is fully loaded with Black Friday-worthy deals, but a standout for me is their up to $150 Epiphone discounts and, in particular, the four models I've hand-picked below.

In my opinion, Epiphone’s current collection offers a compelling blend of timeless designs and contemporary features, from expertly crafted replicas of iconic Gibson models to innovative new additions. For those starting their musical journey, there are also excellent options tailored for beginners.

Amongst the 11 Epiphone models up for grabs, the Guitar Center Black Friday sale features four distinct guitars that cater to everyone from first-time players looking for something affordable, to seasoned axe slingers looking to expand their collection with a limited edition guitar. New to Epiphone? You’ll find incredible value in their iconic, Gibson-inspired designs, too.

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV: was US$549 now US$399 at Guitar Center With a range of Limited Edition finishes, the Traditional Pro IV at Guitar Center is now reduced by a generous $150. This Les Paul is a brilliant choice for those looking to upgrade from a beginner model, and it has plenty of surprises under the hood. Modern features like coil-splitting, a treble-bleed circuit, and locking tuners bring innovative twists to a classic.

Epiphone ES-335 Bigsby Olive Drab: was US$799 now US$679 at Guitar Center Olive Drab is easily one of the sweetest finishes out there, but a $120 saving in Guitar Center’s Black Friday sale makes it even cooler. As if that weren’t enough, the addition of a Bigsby tremolo on an ES-335 is a unique touch, adding another layer of versatility to this iconic guitar. Looking for something a bit different? Act fast before it sells out!

For beginners, you won’t find a better guitar to start with than the SG Special-I. An already affordable option, it’s even more tempting now with $50 off the price tag . This isn’t just a great guitar for kids . The SG Special-I is full-sized, making it ideal for adults looking to learn something new. With humbuckers, it naturally leans toward heavier music styles, so budding rockers act fast since stock is unlikely to hang about.

Moving on, let’s turn our attention to another iconic guitar, the Les Paul – specifically, the Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV, which is now $150 off at Guitar Center . As a Pro model, this Les Paul has some impressive features under the hood, including coil-splits and a treble bleed circuit. It’s also equipped with locking tuners, a notable upgrade over the Standard version. This model is available in four limited-edition finishes – Worn Metallic Gold, Worn Ebony, Worn Wine Red, and Worn Pacific Blue. If you’re ready to step up from a beginner model, this guitar might just be the perfect choice.

Finally, there are two very impressive ES-335s on sale. First up, in what I’d argue is the sweetest finish – olive drab – this ES-335 with a Bigsby has $120 off . We love the resonance of a semi-hollow guitar, and there aren’t much more comfortable or versatile than the 335; chuck in a Bigsby tremolo, and you’re laughing. There’s no hiding its beauty, and the Bigsby adds even more expressive flair, making this model a real standout.

The other 335 is equally as impressive. In the classic Cherry finish, this model – reduced by $130 – is loaded with Gibson USA humbuckers. That’s right, an ES-335 with USA Gibson humbuckers for under $720? It’s almost too good to be true. There’s a real spirit of Kalamazoo in this model, and with your eyes closed, you’d be hard-pressed to tell it apart from a guitar four times the price.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop more early Black Friday deals