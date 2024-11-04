“High-performance specs and aesthetics with the express purpose to inspire”: Harley Benton bolsters its growing signature range with two Agufish custom models – and they’re some of the priciest guitars it currently makes

MY HARLEY BENTON SIGNATURE GUITAR IS BACK... - YouTube Watch On

Harley Benton rarely produces signature guitars, but it has once again made an exception for YouTuber Agufish – AKA Hunter Engel – unveiling both regular and baritone Les Paul-style builds that offer its own take on an age-old recipe.

The champion of cheap electric guitars is well-verse in making affordable recreations of classic instruments, from Fender-flavored bass guitars to Slash-inspired single-cuts.

Now, Harley Benton has produced two more Gibson-esque builds that promise to provide “high-performance specs and aesthetics with the express purpose to inspire”.

Draped in a regal Purple Burst finish, the Harley Benton Agufish Custom Signature PB and its baritone equivalent are made from weight-relieved and chambered nyatoh – a tonewood seen by Ibanez and Sterling by Music Man as a more affordable mahogany alternative.

They are given AAA carved ash tops, luxurious-looking set roasted Canadian maple necks, and Macassar ebony fretboards.

The neck is carved into a smooth U-profile and adorned with gig-ready glow-in-the-dark side dots, while the fretboard offers 22 stainless steel extra jumbo frets for a sleek finish.

The standard model offers a 25" scale length, with the baritone able to handle much lower, gut-wrenching tunings thanks to its elongated 28" length.

Both models feature Roswell Seraphim set Custom Wound humbuckers, with an Alnico V magnet in the bridge, and an Alnico V/Ceramic Flanker in the neck position.

Each humbucker has a dedicated Volume and Tone knob, with the latter delivering push/pull coil-splitting for a more versatile palette of tones.

Their brushed chrome hardware includes a WSC Tune-O-Matic bridge and Jinho HB JN-03L locking tuners. Both also come loaded with DR Strings Dragon Skin electric guitar strings: players can find a 10-46 set on the standard model and a metal-riffing-primed 13-62 set on the baritone.

The Harley Benton Agufish Custom Signature PB and its extended-range sibling are priced at $644. At that price point, they mark some of Harley Benton's most expensive standalone electric guitars to date.

Visit Harley Benton to learn more.