“Designed for exceptional performance, stunning aesthetics and versatile tones”: Harley Benton has launched a new series of Fender-inspired bass guitars – and prices start from just $207

Harley Benton has launched its all-new MV series of bass guitars with the unveiling of six Fender-style models.

The brand has earned plaudits for its highly affordable instrument range in recent years, and once again the firm is looking to blend low prices with respectable specs with its latest four- and five-string offerings.

“These six core models are designed to meet the diverse needs of modern bassists,” says Harley Benton, “offering a combination of exceptional performance, stunning aesthetics, and versatile tones.”

Each model pairs an alder body with a caramelized Canadian hard rock maple neck. All except the shorter scale MV-4MSB – which has 19-frets and an offset design – offer 20-fret laurel fingerboards with pearloid block inlays and glow-in-the-dark side dots.

In fact, many of the same specs are present across the series. The key changes between the models come via the pickups, string count, and aesthetics.

A collection of Harley Benton MV-5JB models (Image credit: Harley Benton)

The Jazz Bass-style MV-4JB ($207) and MV-5JB ($225) are two-of-a-kind, offering the same specs across four- and five-string builds. Those aforementioned features combine with dual alnico 5 single-coils to cover a “wide spectrum of tones, from funk to heavy riffing”.

The MV-4PJ ($207) and MV-5PJ ($225) models, meanwhile, are Precision Bass in nature, and deliver a single-coil at the bridge and a split-coil in the middle position.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A collection of Harley Benton MV-4PJ models (Image credit: Harley Benton)

The series is rounded out by two more four-string models. The MV-4P ($207) focuses on simplicity, promising a “clear and round bottom-end” via a lone bridge pickup.

The MV-4MSB ($207), meanwhile, serves up a 30” scale length and a Mustang Bass-style design. There’s an AJB-B alnico 5 single-coil at the bridge and an APB alnico 5 single-coil at the neck.

Each four-string model in the series comes with a wide choice of finishes, including Shell Pink, Seafoam Green, Daphne Blue, Burgundy Mist, and Black. Choices are a little more sparse for the five-string models, with Shell Pink and Seafoam finishes removed. There are also a few lefty models available.

A collection of Harley Benton MV-4MSB models (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton's gear range is vast but never forces players to break the bank. In recent times, it's added a surprisingly classy-looking $200 resonator guitar, a $270 travel-friendly smart guitar, and a series of tube amps starting at $138 to its roster.

Head to Harley Benton for more information about the MV bass range.