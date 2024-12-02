I already thought this Sterling by Music Man was the smart buy of the beginner guitar market, but now that it’s under $200 at Sweetwater for Cyber Monday, it’s a no-brainer...

The Cutlass CT30 looks like a clever pick, particularly for burgeoning lead players

Sterling by Music Man Cutlass CT30 deal
Music Man is probably not the first name you’d think of when on the hunt for a beginner guitar, but I think even the newest player will have heard of the silent partner in Music Man’s 1971 founding – Leo Fender. Sterling is the affordable offshoot and offers some of the best quality instruments out there for the money – and now Sweetwater is offering a huge $150 discount on Sterling by Music Man Cutlass CT30s (now $199).

The S-style builds are offered in an HSS and classic SSS pickup configuration, with a choice of Chopper Blue and Vintage Cream for the humbucker-equipped CT30HSS model, and Pueblo Pink and Black for the CT30SSS.

Sterling by Music Man Cutlass
Sterling by Music Man Cutlass: was US$349.99 now US$199.99 at Sweetwater Sound

A brilliant choice for beginners, the Sterling by Music Man Cutlass has got a super $150 discount at Sweetwater, taking the price down below the $200 mark. Beautifully put together, the HSS pickup configuration makes it ultra-flexible tonally, giving you plenty of humbucker heft for harder styles with single coils for extra versatility.

View Deal

