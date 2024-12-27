Gibson launched an epic multi-guitar partnership with Jimmy Page this year – but 2025 could be even bigger
2024 Year in Review: The Led Zeppelin icon signed on with Gibson this year, but there are plenty of other stars due a signature model from the firm in 2025
2024 Year in Review: When we think of the Gibson EDS-1275 doubleneck, several players come to mind – from Slash and Don Felder to John McLaughlin and Alex Lifeson.
But for most people, it’s Jimmy Page they picture holding the iconic guitar first introduced in 1963, strumming those immortal chords to Stairway to Heaven on its upper-half 12-string.
The launch of his Gibson Custom/Murphy Lab replica coincided with the opening of the Gibson Garage in London, where Page was joined by fellow guitar greats Tony Iommi and Brian May.
But that’s not the only big news from Gibson; Michael Schenker revealed in August that he’s working with the company on a signature Flying V – and a signature model for Lamb of God’s Mark Morton has been teased.
Then there’s the prospect of more Page guitars, May Red Special replicas and maybe, just, maybe something Metallica-related. Watch this space!
Amit has been writing for titles like Total Guitar, MusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Prog, Record Collector, Planet Rock, Rhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).
