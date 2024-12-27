Gibson launched an epic multi-guitar partnership with Jimmy Page this year – but 2025 could be even bigger

2024 Year in Review: When we think of the Gibson EDS-1275 doubleneck, several players come to mind – from Slash and Don Felder to John McLaughlin and Alex Lifeson.

But for most people, it’s Jimmy Page they picture holding the iconic guitar first introduced in 1963, strumming those immortal chords to Stairway to Heaven on its upper-half 12-string.

The launch of his Gibson Custom/Murphy Lab replica coincided with the opening of the Gibson Garage in London, where Page was joined by fellow guitar greats Tony Iommi and Brian May.

But that’s not the only big news from Gibson; Michael Schenker revealed in August that he’s working with the company on a signature Flying V – and a signature model for Lamb of God’s Mark Morton has been teased.

Then there’s the prospect of more Page guitars, May Red Special replicas and maybe, just, maybe something Metallica-related. Watch this space!

Jimmy Page Gibson 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector’s Edition - YouTube Watch On