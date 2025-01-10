“Hidden in a closet for decades”: Mike Bloomfield’s missing custom-painted ’66 Fender Telecaster – which was lost in 1974 – is going up for sale

News
By
( , )
published

The quirky Tele, which mysteriously disappeared in the 1970s after it had been used by Bloomfield, was recently discovered

Mike Bloomfield 1966 Telecaster Custom
(Image credit: Carter Vintage)

A unique 1966 Fender Telecaster once owned and played by blues rock pioneer Mike Bloomfield has been listed for sale at Carter Vintage.

The vintage gear emporium in Nashville, TN, is no stranger to standout signature models – its current stock includes a Gibson Collector's Edition version of Kirk Hammett's "Greeny" 1959 Les Paul Standard for $65K – and this six-string is no different.

Image 1 of 2
Mike Bloomfield 1966 Telecaster Custom
(Image credit: Carter Vintage)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.