“Some people are pleased to see a British brand reborn and some see it less favorably. I can understand both aspects”: How a forgotten UK guitar brand was given a triumphant second act by one of the country’s most respected luthiers

Aside from creating some of the world’s finest electric guitars under his own name, Patrick James Eggle has also been responsible for the designs of the Faith acoustic range along with the rebirth of the Shergold electric models – originally made in Indonesia – while the new Standards, including the Telstar and Provocateur, are Chinese-made and hit a lower price point.

He tells us how the brand has expanded since he first revived the Shergold name in 2017, and how he managed to ensure the Standards offer such good value for money…

Tell us about the pickups in the Masquerader Standard – they’re not Seymour Duncans as on other models.

“The Masquerader Standard models – the Chinese-made ones that we have just released – are all fitted with a P-90 in the neck and a humbucker at the bridge. We chose these Alnico variants as they most closely echoed the sounds we had previously heard with the Classic (Indonesian-made) models that were fitted with the USA Seymour Duncans.

“We’re really pleased with the pickups in the Standard models as, although clearly intended to ensure the guitar remains affordable, they’re plenty powerful, and the P-90 still oozes that warmth that we all love.”

Is Shergold a good fit for [distributor] Barnes & Mullins’ range?

“Yes. In fact, B&M were the original distributors of Shergold back in the day. Brian Cleary, the owner [and MD] of Barnes & Mullins, had a Shergold Masquerader as his very first ‘proper’ guitar. So I think it was understandable that he felt a passion to bring the brand back to life, and I was delighted to be given the opportunity to reimagine Shergold in 2016/’17.”

It seems you’ve slightly modernised the design.

“Although the Masquerader body shape isn’t a million miles away from the original, as many historic Shergold aficionados will tell you it’s definitely not the same.

“When Brian and I discussed the project for the first time nearly eight years ago, we agreed that these new Shergold Masqueraders should echo the past but stop well short of being simply copies or reissues. Having the chance to allow the past to inspire yet not dictate seemed like a fun challenge.”

British luthier Patrick James Eggle pictured in his workshop. (Image credit: Patrick James Eggle)

How come the Standard is made in China while other models are built in Indonesia?

“The first relaunched Masquerader models in 2017 were made in Indonesia and were of a really incredible specification, with solid rosewood necks and equipped with top-end hardware and USA pickups. These ‘Classic’ models are still available in small numbers now and carved out their own niche among early adopters. But we always knew that when the time was right, we needed to make these instruments available to a wider audience.

“So the Standard models have been made in China and use a number of more standard parts, rather than the somewhat boutique approach of the Classics. Barnes & Mullins have built up a huge network of manufacturers over the years, so we have great partners for these Standard instruments, and by carefully choosing our materials and parts we can be confident of quality while remaining affordable.”

The Telstar Standard ST14 plays on the current offset buzz while also nodding to Telecaster and Gretsch designs. (Image credit: Future / Phil Barker)

The Shergold models are set up in the UK before being shipped to dealers, correct?

“Yes, all the Shergold guitars and basses go through the tech workshops here before being shipped to stores in the UK and Ireland. To be fair, that is the case with all instruments under the Barnes & Mullins umbrella, such as Faith acoustic guitars, too, another brand that I’ve been delighted to work closely on.”

The Masquerader SM11 Standard is Shergold's most affordable take on the Masquerader platform. (Image credit: Future / Adam Gasson)

Do you think people welcome the return of an old British brand?

“I think it’s just as you’d expect. Some people are pleased to see a British brand reborn and some see it less favourably. I can understand both aspects of this as I, too, have many fond memories of particular old brands and guitars from my own youth and would be sceptical if they reappeared.

“But we were deliberate in our attempt to reimagine the brand, rather than just plunder what had already been created in the ’70s, and I think you can see that from the other models in the range such as the single-cut Provocateur or offset Telstar.

“We have always been conscious that these new instruments shouldn’t be simply copies of well-known shapes with the Shergold brand on top.

“I have always embraced the opportunity to create something more interesting: not so radical as to leave people confused and running for the hills but instead reflections of what guitarists love and understand with some unique twists and character. And I think that’s what we’ve achieved so far.”