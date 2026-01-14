John Mayer’s mystery Grateful Dead PRS Silver Sky became one of his most sought-after signatures – now it’s been officially released

NAMM 2026: PRS has issued its latest aesthetic expansion pack for John Mayer’s Silver Sky signature guitar, and it finally rolls out one of the model’s most sought-after finishes.

Ever since Mayer took to the stage last year with a mysteriously finished, Brown-colored version of his best-selling electric guitar, fans have been asking for a signature production run.

The muted-yet-striking version became one of Mayer’s go-to Silver Sky models late last year, when he joined the late Bob Weir and his Dead & Company bandmates for a run for shows celebrating the 60th anniversary of Grateful Dead music.

He would later use it elsewhere on stage, including during a private concert last September at Henson Studios in support of The Heart and Armor Foundation for Veterans Health (as per John Mayer Gear).

Mayer has a track record of producing Silver Sky prototypes with one-off finishes that never see the light of day, so many glass-half-empty fans had believed this particular model would be resigned to the same fate.

However, PRS has answered fans' widespread requests by rolling out the official Mojave Brown Satin Silver Sky. It’s been joined by a Black Plum Satin version, both of which stay true to the original template.

The new-look Silver Sky models headline PRS Class of 2026 guitar drop, which comprises fresh finishes, wholesale SE updates, and all-new drops.

Elsewhere in the lineup for this year, the Maryland brand has issued an Elderberry Burst color for the SE Zach Myers signature, and has introduced new launches such as the DGT semi-hollow Core model and all-new S2 Vela HHT.

The DGT semi-hollow is based on David Grissom’s luxurious Private Stock mode – which has also been launched in limited-edition batches in the past – boasting all the same specs of the original Core DGT with the added bonus of a thinline design with one f-hole.

The S2 Vela HHT, on the other hand, gives the offset double-cut dual DS-01 humbuckers, a coil-tapping push/pull tone pot and a tremolo bridge.

PRS has also introduced some comprehensive housekeeping updates to its SE range. Many in the lineup will now feature PRS' proprietary Wing Buttons tuners – deemed both an aesthetic and tonal upgrade – and sloped pickup rings for a more elevated look.

Head over to PRS to explore the drop in full.