“The right gear really makes a difference”: Isaiah Sharkey is back in the studio – and he’s shared a first look at his potential Ibanez signature guitar

With NAMM 2026 fast approaching, we’re starting to see what firms have up their sleeves as excitement builds. Isaiah Sharkey has continued the tradition, offering an early glimpse at what seems to be a forthcoming Ibanez signature guitar.

Granted, John Mayer’s foil, once described by GW as a “guitarist’s guitarist”, has already teased the guitar during a recent record-breaking show in Michigan. But posting to Instagram, we’re granted a more up-close-and-personal sneak peek.

Pictured alongside George Benson’s hollow-body signature, the GB10SE-BS, and acoustic guitars from Yamaha and Cordoba, the new Sharkey Custom model looks like the lovechild of a Strat and a Tele, with a little offset chic for good measure.

“I absolutely love doing session dates with great artists, amazing musicians, phenomenal producers, engineers & the right gear,” his caption reads. “Man, it really makes a difference!”

So, what can be deduced from these teasing snaps? Well, aside from that standout shape – it’s always good to see new silhouettes come to market – there’s the lesser spotted HSH pickup configuration and a pearl pickguard.

That's called for a trio of control knobs – perhaps a tone for each pickup and a master volume – and a mini switch, which could be for coil-splitting or -tapping. There's also a six-in-line headstock, and what looks to be a Gotoh T1802 tremolo with whammy bar, a hardware choice common among Ibanez's AZ range.

For a player who weaves in and out of blues rock, R&B, hip hop, and beyond, versatility is key, and this electric guitar looks to have it in abundance.

Hopefully, we won't have to wait much longer for the guitar's full spec sheet, price, and launch date.

Last year, Sharkey acquired a one-of-a-kind guitar that was originally crafted for a jazz great, and more recently he discussed what he's learn about soloing from playing alongside John Mayer, D'Angelo, and Paul Simon.