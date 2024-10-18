“The best news I have heard all year. Bless them for keeping this guitar in Ireland”: Rory Gallagher’s prized 1961 Strat to be donated to the National Museum of Ireland

After going under the hammer for a whopping $1.16 million, it has now been revealed that Rory Gallagher's iconic 1961 Fender Stratocaster was purchased by Live Nation Gaiety Ltd, with the intention of donating it to the National Museum of Ireland.

Commenting on the sale and impending donation, Catherine Martin, Ireland's Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media, told the BBC: “The purchase agreement ensures the famous Strat will now be preserved in the ownership of the state, and made available to view for the public and Rory Gallagher's fans around the world.”

She further commended the “special effort made to ensure the guitar will return to Ireland on a permanent basis.” Plans for the donation will follow the procedure outlined in the discussions between Live Nation, the department, and the museum.

This good news follows nationwide discussions about keeping the guitar in the country as a historical artifact.

It has even been the subject of a grassroots fundraising movement, which gained the support of several Irish government officials as well as Joe Bonamassa, who clarified that he never intended to bid on the prized guitar and that it should indeed remain in Ireland.

In fact, upon hearing the news, the blues heavyweight commented: “The best news I have heard all year. Bless them for keeping this guitar in Ireland. Congratulations to the Gallagher family for such an incredible auction. I know it was a heavy and emotional day.”

Dónal Gallagher, Rory's brother and steward of his guitar collection, said the family has been “overwhelmed by the response to this auction” and the outpouring of love for the guitarist's immense legacy.

“It has been nearly 30 years since my brother's passing, and though it was a difficult decision to part with this collection, I am grateful that these treasured instruments can now tour the globe as Rory did, spreading his music and memory.”

To see the full auction results, visit Bonhams.