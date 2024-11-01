“Engineered for those who dare to reach beyond the ordinary”: Schecter serves subtle Rickenbacker energy with the Stargazer – a fresh electric that debuts an all-new body shape

Schecter has debuted its latest electric guitar model, the Stargazer – which introduces an all-new body shape that serves some subtle Rickenbacker energy.

It always feels like Christmas has come early when new or long-lost body shapes hit the market, and while they can be a rarity these days, 2024 has already delivered a few. There was the resurrected Gibson Victory, for instance, while Solar brought forth its “brutal” Type-E bass.

Schecter itself also developed a divisive razor blade guitar for Machine Gun Kelly, but now the American luthier has returned to its rock roots with the Stargazer, which is a far more conventional offering.

It's available in six- and 12-string versions, as well as a six-string model with a vibrato – all of which are available in left-hand versions too – and their vintage chic is well kitted out.

The Stargazer-6 pairs a mahogany body with a three-piece C-profile maple neck and maple fretboard. It sports 22 jumbo frets with a 14" radius, built to a 25.5" inch scale.

A pair of Schecter USA SuperRock Vintage humbuckers courtesy of its California Custom Shop sit atop its flat, gloss-finished body. Each ‘bucker has an independent Volume knob and a single Tone control with push/pull functionality for single-coil tones.

(Image credit: Schecter)

Other appointments include TonePros "M Series" tuners and a Graph Tech XL Black Tusq nut, while the guitar itself is constructed with a deep insert joint for unbridled access to the upper frets.

Those specs remain largely consistent on the Vibrato model, which switches out the TonePros locking bridge for a Schecter Vibrato with TonePros Roller Tune-O-Matic.

It also drafts in an ebony fretboard with dot inlays – as opposed to the black blocks on the standard 6 – and a gold and black aesthetic.

It’s also worth noting the 12-string model is available in white-on-black and black-on-white finishes, while the left-handed Stargazer-6 is only available in white, and the left-handed 6 Vibrato arrives in gold-and-black.

(Image credit: Schecter)

The 12-string model mimics the standard 6's specs with a maple fretboard and the same electronics. For the hardware, a Schecter Diamond Adjustable 12 String bridge is used.

Each guitar is complete with metal dome knobs and one-ply binding. Their partnering hard cases are sold separately.

Schecter invites players to “explore the sonic possibilities with the Schecter Stargazer”, adding that it “has been engineered for those who dare to reach beyond the ordinary”.

The classic design and spec choices do nothing to hide from its Rickenbacker inspiration; this is a guitar looking over its shoulder to yesteryear, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

(Image credit: Schecter)

Rickenbacker basses, of course, are most commonly associated with Motörhead’s heavy metal legend, Lemmy.

Yet, its guitar equivalent has hung over the shoulders of some phenomenal players. John Lennon adorned one for The Ed Sullivan Show, Pete Townshend is a big fan, and, more recently, Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno has developed an affinity for them.

Schecter has now put its own spin on the design and is making what is a rather rare breed of guitar more readily available.

The Schecter Stargazer series is available, starting at $1,429 for the Stargazer-6, $1,579.00 for the 6 Vibrato, and $1,499 for the 12.

Visit Schecter to learn more.